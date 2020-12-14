WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board reported four new cases of COVID-19 at four of its schools Monday.

New single cases were reported at Immaculate Conception Catholic Elementary School, Holy Cross Catholic Elementary School and St. Angela Catholic Elementary School. Another case was reported at St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic High School bringing the number of cases there to three.

While Monday marked the first day of virtual learning for all Windsor-Essex Schools as the region’s medical officer of health, Dr. Wajid Ahmed, ordered schools to close, the WECDSB felt “it was still necessary to keep the school communities informed about the situation,” a news release from the board stated.

Board officials said they have been working with the health unit by providing lists of students and staff who may have been directed by the cases. The health unit is leading contact tracing and will give directions for them to follow.

Voice messages were also sent out to the school communities letting parents know if they have not been contacted they have not been identified as close contacts.

Parents have been advised to continue to monitor their children for symptoms of the virus and keep them home and call their healthcare provider if they are ill.