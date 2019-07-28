Man wanted in homicide case arrested without incident
The Windsor Police Service issued this photo of Alexander Mackenzie, 33. (Courtesy Windsor Police Service)
CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, July 28, 2019 10:48AM EDT
A man wanted in connection with a homicide investigation has been arrested by Windsor police.
Alexander Mackenzie, 33, of Windsor, was wanted for first degree murder.
Shortly after 12:30 pm on Saturday police arrested him without incident in the west side of Windsor.
On Wednesday, officers responded to a home in the city’s west end just after the noon hour for a report of a suspicious death.
Police say the a 64-year-old woman from Windsor was found dead.
Investigators say the woman and the accused were known to one another.