A man wanted in connection with a homicide investigation has been arrested by Windsor police.

Alexander Mackenzie, 33, of Windsor, was wanted for first degree murder.

Shortly after 12:30 pm on Saturday police arrested him without incident in the west side of Windsor.

On Wednesday, officers responded to a home in the city’s west end just after the noon hour for a report of a suspicious death.

Police say the a 64-year-old woman from Windsor was found dead.

Investigators say the woman and the accused were known to one another.