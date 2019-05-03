

The City of Windsor is putting the for sale sign up on two city-owned properties.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens announced the update on the properties on Friday.

Requests for expressions of interest are being put out by the city for the old Windsor Arena, also known as The Barn.

It closed in 2014. Dilkens says it is no longer the preferred site for a new Catholic Central High School.

Requests for expressions of interest are also being put out for the former Grace Hospital site.

The land at University and Crawford was supposed to become an urgent care centre as part of the overall plan for the new mega hospital for Windsor and Essex County.

Windsor Regional Hospital CEO David Musyj says as per their agreement with the city, the option to consider alternative uses for the site has always been available to the city.

“Depending on how the city chooses to move forward, the Grace site may still house the Satellite Emergency Department,” says Musyj. “However, it has been nearly four years since the plan was announced and the city must to continue to do its due diligence.”

Musyj says right now, at the request of the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care, the hospital has been examining the ongoing use of the Ouellette Campus, on an interim basis, for the Satellite Emergency Department and some ambulatory procedures.