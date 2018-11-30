

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP say a couple has been arrested after a drug raid at an Elliott Street home in Leamington.

OPP and RCMP executed the search warrant on Wednesday and arrested a 36-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman, both of Leamington.

Cocaine, crack cocaine, Percocet, three vehicle, Canadian cash, two empty semi-automatic pistol magazines, construction equipment and power tools were seized.

OPP Insp. Glenn Miller said in a statement, "The illegal sale and distribution of illicit drugs in our communities will continue to be a top priority for enforcement. Those that are engaged in this activity need to know you have our full attention along with the eyes of the community that are watching you."

As a result of the investigaion, the couple have been charged with:

possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

possession of a Schedule I substance - opioid

two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

trafficking in property obtained by crime

They were both released and are scheduled to appear back in court in January to face the charges.