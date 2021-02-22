WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit issued six charges to local businesses for violating COVID-19 restrictions during the region’s first week in the red zone.

WECHU CEO Theresa Marentette said four restaurants were charged with exceeding capacity limits and two personal service businesses were charged with non-compliance with masking requirements.

“I guess we expected as the reopening again occurs that there would be people who are maybe not clear,” she said. “So our enforcement officers are doing what they can to re-educate people.”

Under the Red-control level of the province’s reopening framework, restaurants are permitted to have 10 patrons at a time and four to a table.

The charges laid by WECHU officers do not include those issued by other agencies.

“Maybe we’re past educating, we’re now needing to make sure there’s compliance to keep our numbers low so we can vaccinate and prevent further community transmission and outbreaks,” Marentette said.

In addition to checking on businesses, the health unit’s enforcement officers were also busy following up with those not complying with isolation.