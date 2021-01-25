WINDSOR, ONT. -- Provincial and local inspectors were out in full force during an enforcement blitz over the weekend, resulting in several tickets and orders for businesses.

The initiative included 31 local and provincial enforcement officers across various ministries.

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit charged a local business with non-compliance for capacity and issued 12 written notices to other businesses.

"We do inspect convenience stores during our regular course of duty like our public health inspectors so I'm not sure if this was some store already, previously had an issue with," says health unit CEO Theresa Marentette.

WECHU gave a list of 225 local businesses to the province, based on previous complaints, warnings and violations.

Officials with the Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development say officers visited 97 businesses in the Windsor area, resulting in 21 tickets, and 26 orders.

The most common violations were adequate screening, capacity limits and lack of safety plans.