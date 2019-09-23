

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect after an armed robbery at an east Windsor convenience store.

Officers were called to the store in the 1000 block of Lauzon Road for a report of a robbery with a firearm on Monday around 3 a.m.

Police say the suspect entered the store and pointed a black firearm at an employee while demanding money.

An undisclosed amount of Canadian cash was allegedly taken.

Police believed the suspect fled on foot Southbound from the business.

The suspect is described as a white man, 5'6, slim build, possible brown eyes, wearing a grey/black sweater with a blue hood and blue lower pocket, and a red handkerchief over his face.

The firearm has not been recovered and the public is reminded not to approach the suspect and call 911.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.