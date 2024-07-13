We’re in for a scorcher in Windsor this weekend

WINDSOR
    We’ve got some extremely hot weather on tap for this weekend in Windsor, with a heat warning in effect for the region.

    In addition to sky-high temperatures, many beaches in the area aren’t safe for swimming due to heavy rainfall this week – if you’re looking to stay cool, you’re definitely in for a challenge.

    A couple of things to keep in mind when there’s a heat warning in effect.

    • Never leave pets or children in hot cars
    • Keep strenuous outdoor work to a minimum, but if necessary drink lots of fluids
    • Keep an eye out for signs of heat stroke: headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, confusion are some early warning signs.

     

    Today is going to be a beautiful day – sunny, although we will see some fog patches, those will dissipate in the morning. High 31 degrees, feeling like 38 with humidex. UV index 9 or very high – make sure you don’t forget your sunscreen today!

    Tonight – Clear skies, wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 before morning. Low 18 overnight.

    Tomorrow - A mix of sun and cloud, 40 per cent chance of showers. High 31.

    Monday - A mix of sun and cloud, High 31.

