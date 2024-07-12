WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Three beaches with warnings, two closed due to bacteria levels

    Beach conditions in Windsor-Essex on July 12, 2024. Beach conditions in Windsor-Essex on July 12, 2024.
    Following a heat warning for Windsor-Essex, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has announced three beaches have unsafe for swimming warnings and two are closed.

    Samples taken on Thursday have resulted in Holiday Beach in Amherstburg and Lakeshore Lakeview Park West Beach in Belle River are closed due to E. coli levels.

    Cedar Beach and Cedar Island Beach in Kingsville and Sandpoint Beach in Windsor are all under a warning for high bacteria levels.

    If you’re wondering where you can cool off this weekend, Colchester Beach in Harrow, Point Pelee Northwest Beach in Point Pelee National Park, and Seacliff Beach in Leamington are all deemed safe for swimming.

    More information on swimming conditions can be found on WECHU’s website.

