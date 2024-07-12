Heat warning in effect for Windsor-Essex

A heat warning is in effect for Windsor-Essex, beginning Saturday, continuing until Tuesday.

“A hot and humid air mass will arrive Saturday,” Environment Canada said. “Daytime maximum temperatures are expected to be 31 to 33 degrees Celcius with humidex values near 40.”

“There will be little relief at night as minimum temperatures are expected to be near 22 degrees Celsius.”

Environment Canada added air quality could worsen due to the heat and humidity.

A cooler air mass is expected Tuesday night.

During extreme heat, you are reminded to drink water regularly, even before you feel thirsty to lessen your risk of dehydration. Limit your sun exposure and protect yourself with wide-brimmed hats or umbrellas.

Environment Canada also reminded to never leave people, especially children, or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Here’s a full look at your forecast through the weekend.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. High 28, humidex 35.

Friday night: Partly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers early in the evening and a risk of thunderstorms. Clearing this evening. Low 18.

Saturday: Mainly sunny. High 30, humidex 36.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 31.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 31.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 32.