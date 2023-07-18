'We just want everybody to feel better' Sunflowers for a cause returns to Chatham-Kent

The Whitney Family in Chatham-Kent is keeping with tradition, inviting people to their Christmas tree farm near Kent Bridge until Sunday — so people can take pictures and enjoy the 20,000 sunflowers that were planted for a cause.

For three years, the Puddleford Tree Farm owners have hosted a sunflower fundraiser to help the Alzheimer Society of Chatham-Kent.

“What we're trying to do is invite folks out, enjoy the atmosphere, see the sunflowers, make a donation to the Alzheimer's Society, cut some flowers to take home and enjoy and generally just have a great day,” said co-owner Matthew Whitney.

“We started it as kind of a post-COVID opportunity for folks to get out, and it's sort of evolved into an annual thing,” he explained.

It costs $5 per vehicle and $1 per flower with proceeds helping the Alzheimer’s Society day program at the local branch.

Puddleford Tree Farm owners keep with tradition to host its third sunflower fundraiser to help the Alzheimer Society of Chatham-Kent. Pictured in Chatham-Kent, Ont. on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

“We're always trying to help out in the community as much as we can and the Alzheimer's Society because of some personal issues. It's something that we've chosen, and we've continued on for the last three years,” Whitney said. “It touches us all and you know, we're just happy to put a little brightness into everybody's day and give them some positive experiences to think about.”

The cause is near and dear to Gail Whitney whose father had Alzheimer’s.

“You can really see how dementia and Alzheimer's affects the entire family,” Whitney said. “So we thought that by bringing people out who have memories of their family members with dementia, this might brighten their day.”

“We just want everybody to feel better.”

According to the Alzheimer’s Society of Chatham-Kent, more than 1,900 clients and care partners were served through the agency last year with expectations that number will continue to grow across Canada.

“We have many people living with dementia in Chatham-Kent and many care partners that are experiencing burnout as well. So we're trying to help everybody,” said day program manager, Kyle Jubenville.

“Our main source for income is our community. It’s how we get through.”

“We want to give stimulation to our friends that are joining us in the programs. And we also want to ensure that the people out there that are taking care of these friends of ours are also healthy. And the only way to do that is by taking care of themselves too. So for five and a half hours a day, their friends and family spend time with us.”

Matthew Whitney added, “For us, it also brings our customers back in the summer season, maybe when we have a little more time to visit with them. So it kind of keeps us keeps us in the loop with our with our customer base. And it's getting to be a bit of a reunion. We've been doing this long enough now that we see the same people every year and it's kind of a good go between.”