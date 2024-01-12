'We all want you back here safe': Police move search for Scott Kersey to Ojibway Park

Windsor police have reopened Heritage Park and appear to be moving the search for Scott Kersey to Ojibway Park.

According to police, officers have completed their search of Heritage Park which is now reopen to the public.

As of 8 a.m., police said Ojibway Park will be closed to the public.

On Friday, police told CTV News Windsor that the investigation has revealed Kersey was last seen on Dec. 29, 2023, and has not been seen or heard from since.

He was last seen wearing a distinctive white suit with black lapels and black boots. Kersey is 64 years old, and is described as a Black man, about 5'3" and weighing about 120 lbs.

Staff Sgt. Joe Faddoul said search and rescue teams from London and Huron County are assisting.

“Right now, we're looking for Mr. Kersey hoping that he may be lost. So we always hope for the best outcome, but we are prepared for anything,” he said.

Windsor police have closed Ojibway Park in relation to the search for Scott Kersey who hasn't been seen since Dec. 25, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Faddoul added, “If anybody sees anything that seems to be out of place, especially a white suit jacket that we've posted through social media, if they see anything like that to call 9-1-1 or to get a hold of us here at the at the park.”

He continued, “It is extremely unique in nature. I don't know how many people actually have seen a white suit but it would, it should stand out.”

Kersey’s daughter, Hillary Kersey, spoke with CTV News Windsor on Friday, and said her father enjoyed hunting and long walks outdoors, and noted he’s an avid outdoorsmen.

“I don't know what to think,” she said. “I don't know what the rest of the family's thinking. We just want my dad to come home safe.”

Hillary added, “The police came and they couldn't get in so they had to call a locksmith. And then noticed that my dad's keys, two sets of house keys, were on his counter, his identification was in his wallet on his counter. His front door was locked. His balcony window was locked. [The] only window was open was his bedroom window and there was no screen in it.”

(Source: Windsor police)

“I just don't understand why he would purchase a suit, a white suit,” Hillary said. “Because my dad's never wore a white suit.”

Hillary said her father enjoyed outdoor survival techniques and had a survival sack that was also found still inside his apartment.

She said her dad struggled with depression, potentially stemming from the murder of two family members in 1995.

“He always cared about everybody else. It just seems like a big dream to me like I don't know. Daddy if you're out there, just show us a sign of some sort that we know you're okay,” she said. “We all want you back here safe.”

Police said Ojibway Park could remain closed through Saturday and would update the investigation through social media should anything change.

Windsor police search for missing 64-year-old Scott Kersey in Ojibway Park in Windsor, Ont. on Jan. 12, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)