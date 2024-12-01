WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor Spitfires bring home a win from Owen Sound

    (Source: Windsor Spitfires) (Source: Windsor Spitfires)
    After a loss in Guelph on Friday, the Spitfires arrived in Owen Sound on Saturday hoping for a chance at redemption.

    Although the Attack managed to get the starting score of the game on a powerplay less than 5 minutes in, the Spitfires were ready to respond.

    Liam Greentree's hat trick led Windsor to victory over the host Attack.

    Cole Davis, Noah Morneau and Ilya Protas also scored and goalie Joey Costanzo made 35 saves for the Spitfires, who - despite the best efforts of the Attack – managed to secure a 6-3 victory.

    The Spitfires now rank second in the OHL behind the London Knights - they're off for a few days now ahead of a double header next weekend.

    - with files from The Canadian Press 

