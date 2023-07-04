Ways to cool off in the Windsor-Essex heat

Adventure Bay opens for daily summer hours in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Melanie Borrelli/CTV News Windsor) Adventure Bay opens for daily summer hours in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Melanie Borrelli/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver