Ways to cool off in the Windsor-Essex heat
Environment Canada has issued the first heat warning of the summer for Windsor-Essex, but residents shouldn’t have to worry about finding cool options.
The City of Windsor and local businesses are stepping up to help people beat the heat.
Aquatics manager Michael Chantler says Adventure Bay has been bustling since shifting to it’s summer hours. From July 1 to Labour Day, the waterpark we will be open seven days a week from 12 - 4 p.m..
“July 1st and 2nd was absolutely crazy. A little quieter on the Monday, but it's been fantastic,” says Chantler. “There's nothing more we love than seeing that big lineup and getting everybody in there quickly and let them enjoy their time.”
He says they are prepared for the crowds.
“We generally have around 27 lifeguards on duty at Adventure Bay and that can fluctuate up or down with a couple of guards. The park holds about 1200, but we don't put the full capacity. Obviously we want people to enjoy themselves.”
Chantler says there are other pool facilities too.
“We have an indoor pool here and we have an indoor pool that Gina and Liz Marcus Community Center and we have a pool at the WFCU Centre. In addition to those three indoor pools, we have five outdoor pools in the city of Windsor for people to enjoy and all of them have recreation swimmers available,” he added.
The city doesn’t open cooling centres for specific heat events, but instead offers year-round options for the public.
Local hardware stores have also been busy selling items for people looking to stay cool at home.
“Lots of fans, we have air conditioners in stock, selling lots of hoses and sprinklers. kiddie pools are a big item right now. We're also selling lots of floaties for the pools that you already have,” says Tecumseh Home Hardware seasonal head Sherry Bondy.Tecumseh Home Hardware seasonal head Sherry Bondy in Tecumseh, Ont., on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Melanie Borrelli /CTV News Windsor)
Air conditioner maintenance companies have now hit their peak season.
“Primarily a lot of plug drains, systems low on refrigerant, plug condenser coils, things that worked fine for the last month and a half because there wasn't a lot of demand than now fail and then just straight up equipment failure, compressor failure, things like that,” says owner of Absolute Comfort Control Services Bryan Hazzard.
Hazzard says they prioritize calls, but it could mean waiting for service.
“Warranty we try and get to that day. Everything answers we're hoping for next day at best. As the week goes on, that'll get worse that may stretch to two and three day wait,” he says.
