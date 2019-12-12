CHATHAM, ONT. -- Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority has issued another watershed conditions statement for the Lake Erie shoreline, including the battered Erie Shore Drive area.

Environment Canada is calling for strong southerly winds up to 40 kilometres an hour Thursday afternoon and evening that will impact the shoreline.

The LTVCA says there is a risk of shoreline damage, erosion, and flooding.

Winds are then predicted to slowly drop overnight. Winds are expected to remain from a southerly direction during this entire period.

Forecasts are also calling for waves between 1 and 1.5 metres in height on Lake Erie.

The statement is in effect until Friday.