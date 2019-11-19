

CTV Windsor





CHATHAM – A 59-year-old Chatham man has died after getting hit by a vehicle.

Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Grand Avenue, west of Keil Drive North in Chatham shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Police say early investigation has revealed that a vehicle was travelling westbound on Grand Avenue West when the driver struck a pedestrian who was on the road.

The pedestrian, 59-year-old Chatham man, was transported to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance where he was pronounced deceased.

The Traffic Unit has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Randy Whittaker at randyw@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.