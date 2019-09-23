Erie Shore Drive in Chatham-Kent will become a temporary one-way road for the next six weeks following continued flooding on the road.

Public works staff will begin installing concrete blocks along the centreline of Erie Shore Drive this week, from 1.2 kilometres east of Bisnett Line to McGeachy Pond Conservation Area.

As a result, Erie Shore Drive will be a one-way road for eastbound traffic only, with the entrance at Bisnett Line and exit at Erieau Road.

This work is expected to take about six weeks to complete.

Erie Shore Drive residents faced a voluntary evacuation request on Aug. 27 after strong winds and high water levels in Lake Erie caused surface flooding and impacted the integrity of the road.

A State of Emergency was declared Aug. 27 and remained in place for 15 days until Sept. 10.

The area has been visited by the minister of agriculture, food and rural affairs. The Provincial Disaster Assessment Team also attended the site to assess the damage.

Municipal officials say they are now awaiting word from the province to make recommendations.

In addition, the municipality has recently provided a detailed update to the province’s special advisor on flooding.

The “Lake Erie Shoreline Study” has been underway over the past year and is intended to develop a long-term plan for properties and infrastructure located along Lake Erie.

To date, seven public meetings have been held.

Another series of public meetings will be scheduled in late October.

A report will be presented in March 2020.