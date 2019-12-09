WINDSOR -- The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority says there is the potential for flooding along Erie Shore Drive and Lighthouse Cove.

With a forecast calling for strong winds Monday evening through Wednesday, the authority says there is some risk of shoreline damage and erosion.

The LTVCA says the forecasts are calling for sustained winds ranging from 25 kilometres per hour to 40 kilometres an hour.

It says there is some risk that wave action could damage shoreline protection works and cause erosion along Great Lakes shorelines. This includes the high bluff areas along Lake Erie.

Low lying areas could also experience flooding.

The areas most likely to be impacted would be Erie Shore Drive in Chatham-Kent when winds are from the south and Lighthouse Cove in Lakeshore when winds are from the northwest.