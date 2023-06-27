Warning: scammers allegedly selling fake merchandise in Windsor parking lots

Windsor police are warning the public about two suspects who are selling counterfeit Audio Visual equipment in parking lots.

Two men set up in the parking lot of two locations, one in the 2400 block of Central Avenue and the other in the 3900 block of Dougall Avenue on June 23.

Police say the suspects approached individuals in the parking lots to sell projectors and other AV equipment. The items were later discovered by victims to be counterfeit.

The suspects were seen driving a white Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Windsor Police Service Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com