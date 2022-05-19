Warmer weather returns in Windsor-Essex

Environment Canada is calling for warmer weather in Windsor-Essex to end the week.

The temperature is expected to reach a high of 25C on Thursday and 30C on Friday.

There will be a mix of sun and cloud on Thursday, with a 30 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Southwest wind gusting to 40km/hr.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers, windy into the evening with a low 16C.

Here’s the forecast over the next several days:

Friday will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm in the morning. Southwest wind gusting to 60km/h and a high 30C.

Cloudy on Saturday with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high 28C.

Sunday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high 18C.

A mix of sun and cloud on Monday, with a high 18C.

On Tuesday, a mix of sun and cloud. High 20C.

The average high temperature in Windsor-Essex this time of year is 21.2C and the average low is 9.9C.