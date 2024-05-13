WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Wanted person taken into custody during traffic stop

    A Chatham-Kent police truck in Chatham, Ont., on Oct. 3, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor) A Chatham-Kent police truck in Chatham, Ont., on Oct. 3, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
    OPP conducted a traffic stop that resulted in a 49-year-old Port Rowan resident being taken into custody in Chatham-Kent.

    At 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, an officer of the Elgin County OPP (Chatham Detachment) stopped a passenger vehicle on Park Avenue East, following a wanted persons notification from the Automated Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) system.

    The investigating officer determined the occupant of the vehicle had an outstanding arrest warrant held by the Windsor Police Service and was taken into custody without incident.

    The accused, a 49-year-old from Port Rowan, was transferred into the custody of the WPS to satisfy the arrest warrant.

