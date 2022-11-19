W.E. Care For Kids 25th anniversary charity gala showcases world renowned jeweller

The 25th anniversary of the W.E. Care For Kids charity gala on Friday night at Willestead Manor was a big success.

Funds were raised through the auctioning of one-of-a-kind masterpieces created by world renown Ukrainian jeweller and sculptor Igor Lobortas.

As a heartfelt "thank you" to the Windsor community and Canadians across the country for supporting Ukraine during the war, Lobortas donated pieces for the charity auction and traveled to Windsor to be in-person for the event.

The master jeweller's long list of high profile clients includes the late Queen Elizabeth II, the Pope, Donald Trump, Michael Jordan and Rolls Royce.

Speaking through his translator and global communications manager, Amira Itaui, Lorbortas expressed his gratitude.

"I was very honoured to be on today's event because I think that during the auction while people were donating money and buying lots — I saw the real Canadians and real Canadian soul,” said Lobortas.

He added, “I was amazed by how easy and free they donate and spend money on things that are really important like charity and helping sick kids."

Lobortas is an engineer and master craftsman, who holds over a hundred patents unique to the jewellry and sculpture industry.

