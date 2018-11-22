

CTV Windsor





Calling all snow angels.

The City of Windsor and Town of Tecumseh are asking residents in the region to consider volunteering for the snow angels snow removal program.

Each year, the program matches volunteer snow shovellers with seniors or people with physical disabilities.

Snow build-up is a potential hazard to those with limited mobility, and it also makes it difficult for service providers like police and fire, mail carriers, and meter readers to do their jobs safely.

Volunteers must be 16 years of age or older.

In Tecumseh, the program also helps residents who need assistance leaf raking.

“We refer to these volunteers as angels as they work magic for our seniors and individuals with disabilities,” said Gary McNamara, Mayor of Tecumseh. “We cannot provide the support to these individuals without the dedication and support of our volunteers.”

For high school students, the program is considered a great way to round out their 40-hour Community Involvement requirement.

This year’s Program will run until March 31, 2019.

Information is available on the Windsor and Tecumseh municipal websites.