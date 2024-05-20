WINDSOR
Liquor and electronics stolen during business break-in

Chatham-Kent police are looking for suspects after liquor and electronics were stolen from a local business.

Police say a business on Chatham Avenue West was entered overnight.

The suspects allegedly forced their way in a removed a quantity of liquor and electronics.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Michaud at thomasm@chatham-kent.ca Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.

