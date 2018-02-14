Police investigating after man found dead in downtown Windsor
Police tape off an area near the 900 block of Church St. in Windsor after a body was found in the alley on Feb. 14, 2018. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, February 14, 2018 8:19AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 14, 2018 9:52AM EST
Windsor police are in the early stages of an investigation after a man was found dead downtown Wednesday morning.
Officers were called to the 900 Block of Church Street shortly after 7 a.m. and located the deceased man.
Witnesses on scene say a victim may have sustained a gun shot wound -- while another witness says his wife believes she heard a gunshot last night.
Major Crimes investigators were called to the scene and the investigation is in its early stages.
Police say they’re not sure of the death is suspicious at this time.
More details are expected to be released throughout the day.
