    Three men charged after allegedly leaving business without paying

    Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)
    Chatham-Kent police have arrested three men who allegedly left a local business without paying for several items.

    Police say it took place at a business on St Clair Street in Chatham.

    Officers obtained information and provided and video of the men.

    The men, ages 23, 26 and 42, all of Chatham, were located and placed under arrest.

    Police say the 23-year-old man initially provided a false name and attempted to flee on foot. After a short foot pursuit, he was taken into custody.

    The 42-year-old was released with a future court date for theft and possession under.

    The 23-year-old was charged with theft and possession under.

    The 26-year-old was charged with theft and possession under, resist arrest and obstruct.

    Both men were held in custody for a bail hearing and had warrants from other police agencies.

