Special weather statement for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent
Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent are under a special weather statement as hot and humid conditions are expected Tuesday.
According to Environment Canada, a hot and humid air mass is moving into southwestern Ontario with maximum temperatures of 31 degrees Celsius expected Tuesday with overnight minimum temperatures near 21 degrees Celsius.
Slightly cooler temperatures are expected Wednesday as showers and thunderstorms are possible through the day.
Environment Canada said, "These conditions pose a health risk when you are not used to the heat. Everyone is at risk from heat, especially older adults; infants and young children; and people with chronic illnesses."
Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming southeast 30 km/h early this afternoon. High 31. Humidex 37. UV index 9 or very high.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this evening and before morning. Risk of a thunderstorm. Low 21.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. High 29. Humidex 37. UV index 9 or very high.
Thursday: Sunny. High 25.
Friday: Sunny. High 24.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 25.
Sunday: Cloudy. High 26.
Feels like mid-30s in parts of Canada, while other areas expecting snow
Anything is possible this week, as far as Canada's weather is concerned, with forecasts ranging from scorching heat in some parts of the country to rain and snow in others.
BREAKING Canada's inflation cools to 3-year low of 2.7%, in boost for rate cut bets
Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to a three-year low of 2.7 per cent in April, matching expectations, and core measures continued to ease, data showed on Tuesday, likely boosting chances of a June interest rate cut.
1 dead, others injured after London-Singapore flight hit severe turbulence, Singapore Airlines says
One person has died aboard a London-Singapore flight that encountered severe turbulence, Singapore Airlines said Tuesday. The plane was diverted to Bangkok, where emergency crews rushed to help injured passengers amid stormy weather.
Independent stores and grocery alternatives see sales boost amid Loblaw boycott
As the month-long boycott of Loblaw-owned stores wears on, small independent food retailers and alternative grocery options say they're seeing a boost in traffic and sales.
What is BORG drinking, and why is it a dangerous trend? An expert explains
If you've been to a party lately and haven't seen someone drinking a BORG, you're likely not partying with college students.
How to check the Air Quality Health Index and assess your health risks
As we enter another wildfire season, Environment and Climate Change Canada is advising people to pay attention to air pollution levels and check the Air Quality Health Index – especially on smoky days.
Cardinal Lacroix cleared after investigation ordered by the Pope
The Vatican has announced that the investigation it commissioned into allegations of sexual touching against Cardinal Gerald Cyprien Lacroix did not confirm any act constituting misconduct or abuse on the part of the Vatican.
Trudeau making 'Team Canada' pitch in visit to Philadelphia
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Philadelphia today, on his first trip south of the border since his government launched a new 'Team Canada' charm offensive in the United States.
Oilers win Game 7 over Canucks, advance to Western Conference Final
The Edmonton Oilers weathered a late Vancouver Canucks charge on Monday night, beating the hosts 3-2 to win their seven-game second-round playoff series in the decisive showdown.
Developing One person in hospital following overnight shooting in Kitchener: police
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a reported Victoria Day shooting in Kitchener.
Man suffers serious injuries following single vehicle collision in Woolwich Township
Waterloo Regional Police is continuing to investigate a single motor vehicle collision in Woolwich Township.
Rope Skipping Canada hosts national championship in Waterloo
Hundreds of Canada’s best jumpers were in Waterloo this weekend for Rope Skipping Canada’s national championships.
Medical emergency prompts SIU to invoke mandate in London arrest
For the second day in a row, the province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate following an arrest in London. According to London police, a 38-year-old man was taken to hospital on Monday as a result of a medical emergency that took place while he was in police custody.
Hot and humid conditions trigger special weather statement
London-Middlesex and Sarnia-Lambton are under a special weather statement from Environment Canada. Hot and humid conditions are expected Tuesday as an air mass moves into southwestern Ontario.
Highway in South Huron reopens following crash involving a motorcycle
A busy section of Dashwood Road/Highway 83 in South Huron has reopened following a crash on Monday. Crews were called to the scene near Goshen Line around 4 p.m. for what was described as a "serious collision" between a pickup truck and a motorcycle.
Move over law aides emergency personnel on roadsides
Safely scooting around parked roadside emergency personnel keeps everyone safe.
-
Barrie reminds its residents about fines for not following bylaws.
-
OPP monitored the waters of Georgian Bay during the Victoria Day long weekend and issued tickets to boaters who consumed alcohol.
Feels like mid-30s in parts of Canada, while other areas expecting snow
Anything is possible this week, as far as Canada's weather is concerned, with forecasts ranging from scorching heat in some parts of the country to rain and snow in others.
Sudbury MPP says tenants need more protection from landlords
A northern Ontario NDP MPP says the province needs to tackle the issue of predatory landlords.
Neighbour dispute leads to charges in northern Ont.
East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police have charged one person in Elliot Lake in connection with an ongoing neighbour dispute.
Northern Ont. town looking at tiny homes to address housing crisis
The Town of Blind River is looking at using tiny homes to create smaller and more affordable housing in the community.
Northern Ont. suspect pulls hospital fire alarm, threatens staff and police
A man with a history of dangerous behaviour has been charged with pulling the fire alarm at the hospital in Elliot Lake.
Neighbour dispute leads to charges in northern Ont.
East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police have charged one person in Elliot Lake in connection with an ongoing neighbour dispute.
Here's what you need to know about Ottawa's new 3-item garbage limit
Ottawa residents have four months to adjust their garbage disposal habits before a new three-garbage item limit is imposed on curbside waste this fall.
Here's how many vehicles have been reported stolen in Ottawa so far in 2024
More than 700 vehicles have been stolen in Ottawa in the first four-and-a-half months of the year, as the federal government outlines plans for a "national action plan" to combat auto thefts.
Toronto to see blast of heat on Tuesday
Hot and humid weather is in the forecast for Toronto early this week before a return to more seasonable temperatures this weekend.
Altercation over fireworks led to stabbing at Toronto waterfront: police
An altercation over fireworks led to a stabbing at Toronto's waterfront late Monday night, Toronto police say.
-
Quebec has more health care workers per capita than 30 years ago: IRIS
There is no shortage of personnel when the entire health care workforce, private and public, is taken into account, indicates a new study by IRIS.
François Legault announces the creation of an aerospace innovation zone
The Quebec government has announced the creation of an aerospace innovation zone covering Longueuil, Mirabel and Montreal.
Child dies after being found in residential pool
A two-year-old child is dead after being found unconscious in a residential swimming pool in the municipality of Saint-Apollinaire, in Quebec's Chaudière-Appalaches region.
Premier Kinew announces byelection date for Heather Stefanson's former constituency
Premier Wab Kinew announced Monday a byelection will be held in Tuxedo on June 18.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle along Portage Avenue: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police is investigating after a woman was hit by a vehicle and later died from her injuries Sunday.
'A special bird': The unbreakable bond between purple martins and humans
Flashes of purple darting across the sky mixed with the serenading sound of songs will be noticed more with spring in full force in Manitoba.
Oilers win Game 7 over Canucks, advance to Western Conference Final
The Edmonton Oilers weathered a late Vancouver Canucks charge on Monday night, beating the hosts 3-2 to win their seven-game second-round playoff series in the decisive showdown.
Status of wildfire that threatened Fort McMurray changed to 'being held'
A wildfire that forced thousands of people to evacuate several Fort McMurray neighbourhoods last week is no longer classified as out-of-control.
Man walks into Calgary hospital with gunshot wounds
Calgary police are investigating after a man arrived at a northeast hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.
Alberta premier visits Alaska to increase business ties
Premier Danielle Smith was in Alaska on Victoria Day to meet with governor Mike Dunleavy in Anchorage.
Touchwood First Nations address overdose deaths at public meeting
Close to 200 people showed up at the Muskowekwan Bingo Hall on Monday to address the weekly drug-related deaths casting a shadow on their communities.
Nearly half of Sask. Party members elected in 2020 will not be on the ballot in 2024
There's bound to be many new faces in the province's legislature later this year. Nearly half of Saskatchewan Party members elected in 2020 will not be representing the party on the ballot this fall.
'He was laying on the ground': Regina resident reports hearing gunshots during police operation on Garry Street
The Regina Police Service (RPS) has released very few details surrounding a shooting involving the service's Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT).
4 Indian nationals accused of killing B.C. Sikh activist to appear in court Tuesday
Four Indian nationals accused in the murder of British Columbia Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar are all due in court Tuesday.
Vancouver Canucks eliminated from Stanley Cup playoffs
A 3-2 defeat by the Edmonton Oilers Monday night ended the playoff run for the Vancouver Canucks.
Sea-to-Sky Highway crash sends 2 to hospital, major delays expected
Two people were transported to hospital Monday, including one in an air ambulance, after a serious crash closed the Sea-to-Sky Highway in both directions.
B.C. mayor says drones endangering wildfire helicopter pilots, pleads for patience
The mayor of the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality in British Columbia says drones are endangering helicopters being used to fight wildfires near Fort Nelson, which was ordered evacuated earlier this month.
Sea-to-Sky Highway crash sends 2 to hospital, major delays expected
Two people were transported to hospital Monday, including one in an air ambulance, after a serious crash closed the Sea-to-Sky Highway in both directions.
'Next man up': Canucks coach, teammates bracing for Game 7 without Brock Boeser
Questions about how the team is going to handle the absence of star winger Brock Boeser from a do-or-die game seven dominated pre-game interviews with the Vancouver Canucks coach and players Monday morning.
Voters in Pictou West prepare to cast ballots in Nova Scotia byelection
Voters in the rural Nova Scotia electoral district of Pictou West will head to the polls for a byelection today to replace the recently retired legislative speaker.
N.B. man, 21, dies after vehicle collides with moose: RCMP
Police say a 21-year-old man has died after a vehicle he was driving collided with a moose in northern New Brunswick early Monday morning.
Independent stores and grocery alternatives see sales boost amid Loblaw boycott
As the month-long boycott of Loblaw-owned stores wears on, small independent food retailers and alternative grocery options say they're seeing a boost in traffic and sales.
Newfoundland grandmothers can wail on the accordion. A historian wants them on stage
79-year-old Madonna Wilkinson has been playing the accordion since she was 15, when she picked one up that had been left behind at one of her parents' rollicking parties in the oceanside town about 25 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L. She has played Sunday masses and St. Patrick's Day parties, and community events of all kinds.
The latest advice for expecting parents? Sign up for child care as soon as you're pregnant
Canada's new $10-a-day child care program is expanding, but there's growing evidence that demand for the program is rising even faster, leaving many parents on the outside looking in.
Study says aquaculture likely driving wild salmon extinction in Newfoundland
A new study shows an Atlantic salmon population in southern Newfoundland is disappearing, and it says nearby aquaculture operations are a likely contributor to the decline.