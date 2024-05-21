Special weather statement for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent

Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent are under a special weather statement as hot and humid conditions are expected Tuesday.

According to Environment Canada, a hot and humid air mass is moving into southwestern Ontario with maximum temperatures of 31 degrees Celsius expected Tuesday with overnight minimum temperatures near 21 degrees Celsius.

Slightly cooler temperatures are expected Wednesday as showers and thunderstorms are possible through the day.

Environment Canada said, "These conditions pose a health risk when you are not used to the heat. Everyone is at risk from heat, especially older adults; infants and young children; and people with chronic illnesses."

Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming southeast 30 km/h early this afternoon. High 31. Humidex 37. UV index 9 or very high.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this evening and before morning. Risk of a thunderstorm. Low 21.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. High 29. Humidex 37. UV index 9 or very high.

Thursday: Sunny. High 25.

Friday: Sunny. High 24.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 25.

Sunday: Cloudy. High 26.