Lakeshore's fire department is mourning the loss of a colleague following a violent assault last weekend.

Fire deputy chief John Quennell confirms to CTV News Station 3 district chief Joe St. Louis has died.

Sources confirm St. Louis was the victim in a physical altercation on March 24 that sent him to hospital with life threatening injuries.

As CTV News first reported, Windsor police were called to Daytona avenue last Saturday around 3:15 a.m. where St. Louis and a woman he was with were allegedly assaulted by a 43-year-old man.

St. Louis was sent to hospital with life threatening conditions.

Police say the woman was not injured.

Michael Hiller of Windsor was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and assault.

Charges are expected to be upgraded following St. Louis' death.

St. Louis was 51 years old.