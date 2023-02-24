Video of suspect vehicle wanted in relation to Walker Road bank robbery

Windsor police are hoping the public can help identify a suspect and vehicle in relation to a south Windsor bank robbery after obtaining surveillance video.

According to police, the vehicle, which may be a Volkswagen Golf, has a muffler that makes a very distinct loud sound.

The incident happened on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Walker Road near Division Road.

Police say a lone male suspect walked into the business, approached a teller and produced a note demanding money. Once the suspect received money, he fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.