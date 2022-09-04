Video of suspect in ‘random act of violence’ downtown released by police
Windsor police have released a video of a suspect wanted in connection with an alleged random attack that sent one man to hospital Saturday morning.
Police responded to the incident they called a “random act of violence” in the area of Pelissier Street and Park Street West around 11:39 a.m.
According to witnesses, a man was looking through a garbage can when the suspect approached him to ask him what he was doing. The suspect then started to assault the man.
“Just kicking them in the head and the guy never moved,” Linda Innes, who saw the incident told CTV News. “He just crouched out and was right at the curb so I thought he was dead at one point because he never moved.”
The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance, but police say he will make it.
The suspect is described as a white man between the ages of 30-35. Police say he has dark brown hair and a beard. He was last seen shirtless wearing dark pants, white shoes, and carrying a black drawstring bag with a large Nike logo.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com.
Police say if anyone sees this man, do not approach and instead immediately call 911.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I'm very scared': Kitchener, Ont. pharmacist believes he was attacked for administering COVID-19 vaccines
A pharmacist from Kitchener, Ont. says he was physically and verbally assaulted for administering COVID-19 vaccines.
This summer's affordability, travel woes set to remain hot political issues into the fall
The Liberals and Conservatives are headed for a showdown in Ottawa this fall over the hottest political files of the summer, with both parties making plans to prioritize issues like inflation and travel woes.
Indigenous families, former patients seek access to federal 'Indian hospital' records
The federal government established 'Indian hospitals' across Canada from the 1930s and some patients who died at the hospitals were buried in unmarked graves. Now, communities are looking for answers.
'They are loved': Families hold emotional vigil for Indigenous women and teen girl found dead in Metro Vancouver
The families of two women and a teenage girl who were all recently found deceased after being reported missing in Metro Vancouver gathered on Saturday for an emotional vigil.
She moved to the U.S. with big dreams and met a boyfriend on Craigslist. Then she vanished
Irene Gakwa's last WhatsApp video call with her parents was filled with gentle ribbing. But beneath the banter were hints that something was off. Now, her family is struggling between hope and grief.
China, Japan ground ferries, flights as typhoon approaches
Cities in eastern China suspended ferry services and classes and flights were cancelled in Japan on Sunday as Typhoon Hinnamnor, the strongest global storm this year, blew its way past Taiwan and the Koreas with fierce winds and heavy rains.
The Weeknd cancels concert in California mid-performance, says he lost his voice
Canadian pop singer The Weeknd cut short a concert in California on Saturday after he lost his voice mid-performance.
Ukrainian couple flees Russia to find a new start in Canada
Petro Yankovskyi and his family are starting their new life in Canada, seeking safety after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. But unlike most Ukrainian refugees, the Yankovskyis had fled their home in Russia, not Ukraine.
Fuel leak ruins NASA's 2nd shot at launching moon rocket
NASA's new moon rocket sprang another dangerous fuel leak Saturday, forcing launch controllers to call off their second attempt to send a crew capsule into lunar orbit with test dummies. The first attempt earlier in the week was also marred by escaping hydrogen, but those leaks were elsewhere.
Kitchener
-
'I'm very scared': Kitchener, Ont. pharmacist believes he was attacked for administering COVID-19 vaccines
A pharmacist from Kitchener, Ont. says he was physically and verbally assaulted for administering COVID-19 vaccines.
-
Kitchener man charged after two people injured in separate collisions in Toronto
A Kitchener man is facing several charges in connection with two collisions in Toronto on Saturday that sent two people to hospital.
-
A dozen displaced after fire at Waterloo student house
As post-secondary students move to Waterloo over the course of the long weekend, around 12 are now looking for another place to live.
London
-
-
70-year-old man lifts 50,000 pounds in one day to fundraise for fleeing Afghan family
Lifting 50,000 pounds over eight hours. It's the goal David Knoppert set for himself to raise funds for a family of refugees fleeing from Afghanistan.
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at hospital in St. Marys, Ont.
The inpatient unit at the hospital in the town of St. Marys, Ont. has been closed to admissions until further notice after an outbreak was declared on the unit.
Barrie
-
Barrie, Ont. car crash victims to be honoured at candlelight vigil
A community candlelight vigil is planned for Saturday at 8 p.m. at Barrie's waterfront for the victims of the car crash along McKay Road on Sunday.
-
Police, parents urge caution on roadways as students head back to school
Parents and police are warning drivers to slow down as students head back to school this week.
-
5 young teens escape fiery overnight crash, driver charged with impaired
Five teens escaped with minor injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in slammed into a utility pole and burst into flames in Tiny Township.
Northern Ontario
-
Two in hospital after shooting at Vaughan lounge
Two people are in hospital following an overnight shooting at a lounge in Vaughan.
-
Batchewana First Nation's annual pow wow is a cultural celebration
Batchewana First Nation is holding its annual pow wow this weekend. It is a traditional celebration of culture for the people of Batchewana; however, it is also a chance for non-indigenous people to learn about first nation culture.
-
'I'm very scared': Kitchener, Ont. pharmacist believes he was attacked for administering COVID-19 vaccines
A pharmacist from Kitchener, Ont. says he was physically and verbally assaulted for administering COVID-19 vaccines.
Ottawa
-
Carleton Place, Ont. emergency department temporarily closing overnight
The emergency department of the Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital will be closed Saturday night, reopening Sunday morning. This makes it the third hospital in eastern Ontario to temporarily close its emergency department this weekend.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Year of the Garden: Leanne Cusack’s garden favourites that never disappoint
Leanne Cusack shares some tips she hopes will help the new gardeners get going and growing.
-
Ottawa donations pour in for Pakistan relief efforts
In Ottawa, there is a local initiative underway to provide some of the relief to flood-stricken Pakistan. Community members dropped off supplies and donations in Kanata on Saturday.
Toronto
-
This Ontario couple moved into a 7-room bed and breakfast in Nova Scotia during the pandemic
An Ontario couple say they have no regrets over their decision to leave the big city behind and move into a seven-bedroom Victorian bed and breakfast in Nova Scotia during the pandemic.
-
Two in hospital after shooting at Vaughan lounge
Two people are in hospital following an overnight shooting at a lounge in Vaughan.
-
Girl dies after going missing at Hamilton conservation area
A girl has died after going missing at a conservation area in Hamilton.
Montreal
-
Fifty years after major Montreal art theft, trail has gone cold and nobody's talking
Fifty years after what has been described as the biggest art heist in Canadian history at Montreal's Museum of Fine Arts, the thieves' identity remains a mystery, and nobody is keen to talk about it.
-
After a season of league-leading attendance numbers, Montreal Alliance GM sees pro basketball growing
After a season that drew basketball fans from across Montreal to the Verdun Auditorium, Montreal Alliance management is looking forward to building on what the team built in its first season in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL).
-
Quebec election: Once a major force, Parti Quebecois risks finishing with one seat
As Parti Quebecois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon launched his party's election campaign, he described his candidates as a "Cinderella team" that would go further than people expect. It was an acknowledgement of just how low the expectations are for the PQ.
Atlantic
-
One dead following stabbing in downtown Halifax: police
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a "suspicious death" that happened in downtown Halifax Sunday morning.
-
Some Maritimers want to avoid a carbon tax, others want rebate to help those on low-incomes
While the idea has caused controversy for some, others, like the Ecology Action Centre’s Thomas Arnason McNeil, believe Nova Scotia should implement a carbon tax and use the rebate to help those on low-incomes bridge the affordability gap.
-
Calls grow to allocate N.B.’s $135.5M surplus to health care
On Thursday, Premier Blaine Higgs didn’t say no to investing more in healthcare – only that he wants to see plans for programs that work.
Winnipeg
-
'Very busy and dangerous': Mobile home residents upset after city strikes down fix to dangerous intersection
Residents of a mobile home community near the edge of Winnipeg are worried for their safety after a city committee denied their application to fix a dangerous exit for drivers.
-
'We have to come together': front line patrols gather for unity walk
Winnipeg's front line patrol organizations gathered downtown Saturday for a unity walk to show support for the city's most vulnerable people.
-
Riders' offence gets infusion of receiving help in time to face Blue Bombers
The Saskatchewan Roughriders hope an infusion of receiving talent will help them continue their Labour Day Classic success against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
Calgary
-
Friday night fatal collision believed to involve modified racing vehicle
One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in southeast Calgary on Friday evening.
-
Air quality statement issued for Calgary Saturday afternoon
Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement for the City of Calgary Saturday afternoon.
-
RCMP investigating fatal stabbing at Banff bar early Saturday
Banff RCMP are investigating after a violent altercation that left a 27-year-old man dead early Saturday.
Edmonton
-
'Waiting to see what unfolds': Chetamon Mountain wildfire estimated at 400 hectares
Fire crews continued to battle a wildfire in Jasper National Park moving toward critical power lines for the region.
-
Trans, non-binary community alarmed by Brian Jean email challenging gender identity in sport
Advocates are calling an email sent by United Conservative Party leadership candidate Brian Jean transphobic and dangerous for members of the LGBTQ2S+ community.
-
2 overnight Whyte Avenue shootings under investigation
A pair of early Saturday morning shootings in the Whyte Avenue area are under investigation, including one that sent a woman to hospital.
Vancouver
-
'They are loved': Families hold emotional vigil for Indigenous women and teen girl found dead in Metro Vancouver
The families of two women and a teenage girl who were all recently found deceased after being reported missing in Metro Vancouver gathered on Saturday for an emotional vigil.
-
4 in hospital after helicopter 'incident' in B.C. Gulf Islands
Four people were taken to the hospital after a helicopter went into the water near one of B.C.s' Gulf Islands Saturday afternoon.
-
Calls for improved ventilation in B.C. schools to prevent spread of COVID-19
While some parents are excitedly counting down the final days of summer vacation, others are worried about their kids starting another school year during the COVID-19 pandemic.