12 new affordable homes coming to Windsor

The federal government has invested $3.6 million, helping Windsor rapidly build 12 new affordable homes.

The funding is part of the Rapid Housing Initiative, which, according to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, has already fixed 4,686 homes in the city and announced 172 new affordable home construction projects.

“Addressing the housing crisis requires bold leadership and partnership,” said Irek Kusmiercyzk, MP for Windsor-Tecumseh.

“Since 2019, the Government of Canada has stepped up with a record $200 million in federal funding to help Windsor-Essex build more affordable homes for families, seniors and young people. This project is another excellent example of how we are working collaboratively with municipal and community partners to deliver more housing for residents in our community.”

The project is at 1517 Windsor Avenue. The project will see 12 two-bedroom units, including 10 accessible units for Indigenous peoples who are experiencing or who are at risk of homelessness.