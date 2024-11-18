'It feels fantastic to go home': Several displaced residents return home, while others wait

A small group of Chatham residents that were displaced due to a large apartment fire on Aug. 25, have started moving back home.

Several residents could be seen bringing their belongings back inside 99 McNaughton Avenue West on Monday morning as dozens of other displaced tenants still wait for word on when they can return.

"It feels fantastic to go home," said Ken, who didn't wish to say his last name.

"I've been staying over at a friend's place for the last two and a half, three months now. It's nice staying at a friend's, but they've got rules and regulations themselves, so it's nice to go home."

Upwards of 120 residents were forced to evacuate when fire ripped through the municipally owned social housing complex.

Some residents, like Joanne Landuyt said they hope to return before Christmas, while some others said it won't be until the new year when they can move back inside.

"I think they need more crews in there to get 120 people back into their own apartments and start living their own lives again," Landuyt said. "It would be nice."

According to the Municipality of Chatham-Kent, work has continued daily, and residents will have staggered move-in dates to ensure things go smoothly.

Displaced resident Robert Francis said he initially hoped to be back by Christmas Eve, but now doesn't anticipate returning to his apartment until Easter after restoration crews discovered more damage than originally expected.

"I thought it was going to be sooner, but they've found out through tearing down walls they found water in the hallways,” said Francis.

“And so, they had to release that. There was mold. There is mildew. So, it's going to be around that time."

Crews clean up at 99 McNaughton Avenue West in Chatham, Ont. on Nov. 18, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Francis praised all those who helped in the aftermath of the fire, but admitted he had mixed emotions after helping a neighbour return home on Monday.

"It wasn't what he really expected. It was a lot of cleaning,” he said.

“He's got a lot of mixed emotions. Myself too. You put your memory to what actually happened that first day when we saw flames coming from the building to now, to the restoration aspect of it, you got to kind of give the kudos to these people."

Meantime, a report to Chatham-Kent council on Monday evening shows more than $2 million has been spent on the emergency response so far.

"It's a lot of money, but it's money well spent," stated Chatham-Kent Ward 6 councillor Michael Bondy.

"Over $2 million so far and we're not finished yet, but $2 million, considering the size of the complex, if you have a chance to see it, it's a very big complex."

Bondy also praised the response from Chatham-Kent residents and the local business community that helped in the aftermath.

"A lot of people, a lot of organizations and a lot of businesses and individuals, a lot of individuals came forward and gave $50 to the cause. So that's really, I hope, the story that remains," Bondy said.

"The money, I don't think anybody's going to talk about the money or complain about it or mention it for that matter. It's not about the money. It's about those people."

Chatham-Kent police announced on Aug. 30 that arson charges with disregard for human life were laid against 30-year-old Erin Ott and 38-year-old Leonard Greason in connection to the incident. Police continue to search for Greason.