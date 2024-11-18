First in Canada racquet sport facility opening in Windsor, Ont.

Windsor, Ont. is set to host Canada’s first facility offering squash, pickleball and padel courts all under one roof.

The Windsor Racquet Club will bring players of all three racquet sports together, with the opening slated for early next month at Central Park Athletics.

The Windsor Racquet Club will open in two phases, beginning with a 10,000-square-foot space where one squash court and three pickleball courts will be ready by Dec. 1.

In April, an additional 16,000 square feet will be added by removing a wall. This expanded space will include two padel courts, two more squash courts and two more pickleball courts.

Construction on the first squash court began Monday.

"Ever since the Windsor Squash Club closed last December, our squash community has been looking forward to the opening of another location," said Windsor Racquet Club Founder Anis Khan.

"I have a team. We looked at a few other locations, but they didn't work out. Central Park Athletics was the best location for this."

The closure of the Windsor Squash and Fitness Club left the city with limited options for playing squash.

While there are plenty of indoor and outdoor courts for pickleball, squash players in Windsor have access to just two courts — one in the basement of the Caboto Club, which is rarely available, and another inside the Westchester Place condominium.

Adam Mansour, a 14-year-old squash player, said he loved the Windsor Squash Club but noticed its decline in its final years.

"There were dead courts. The ball wouldn't bounce as much in certain areas. You could see paint chipping off the walls," said Mansour, adding he is eager for a fresh start.

"This is amazing. I'm really excited. It's a new opportunity now for me to play squash again."

While squash and pickleball have an established presence, padel is still gaining traction.

Padel is a doubles sport that blends tennis and squash, played on an enclosed court with walls that allow the ball to bounce during rallies.

Since the Windsor Squash Club's closure, Jason Baker said he has been making monthly trips to Sterling Heights, Mich. to play padel with more than a dozen former clubmates.

"It's a hassle to cross the border and drive 40 minutes," said Baker.

"So, this is going to be much better. I'm excited to play so close to home."

For Khan, the Windsor Racquet Club represents more than a business venture.

Khan, who has been playing squash since he was six, said his three children also grew up playing at the Windsor Squash Club.

"This has been one of my dreams, to have a club where juniors and youth can come, play squash and other sports and stay out of trouble," he said.

The courts will be available on a pay-per-use basis or through membership fees.

While Khan did not disclose specific fees, he said they will be "nominal" compared to costs in Toronto or the U.S.