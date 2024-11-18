New features added to Bright Lights Windsor

Bright Lights Windsor is coming back to Jackson Park for the holiday season!

This year, there are some added features to the Christmas season light show, fun for families and all ages. The festival opens on Friday, Nov. 29 and runs until Tuesday, Jan. 7.

On Monday, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, Tourism Windsor-Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI) and some participating sponsors were on hand for a press event at Jackson Park to highlight some of the added amenities and special features.

This year’s theme is: “A Season to Shine”, and reflects suggestions made by the public with many added features including seasonally themed zones such as: Northern Lights, The Enchanted Children’s Village, Wish Upon a Star, Fireworks lights, and an Aurora Borealis lighted igloo, various food vendors and many other attractions.

Garry Rossi, CEO of Enwin Utilities, one of the major sponsor organizations of this year’s edition of Bright Lights Windsor, is enthusiastic about his company’s participation in the event and its added attraction.

"The Northern Lights area will transport visitors into an atmospheric journey with color changing lights, an enchanting igloo tunnel, a towering eight-foot polar bear perfect for family photos, and beautifully lit trees that evoke the magic of the aurora borealis," he said.

The opening ceremonies will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 29. Bright Lights will then be open every night from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. until Jan. 7.

AM800’s Dan MacDonald from The Dan MacDonald Show and Meg from The Morning Drive on AM800 CKLW will be the emcees for the opening night.

For more information about Bright Lights Windsor visit its website.