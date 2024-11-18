WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Classes cancelled at University of Windsor

    University of Windsor campus in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (Rich Garton/CTV Windsor) University of Windsor campus in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (Rich Garton/CTV Windsor)
    Classes at the University of Windsor have been cancelled Monday evening due to a power outage.

    The power outage is only temporary, according to the university.

    Only essential services will continue for the rest of Monday.

    The university shared the following statement:

    Due to ongoing, yet temporary, power issues affecting services across campus, all classes have been cancelled, and only essential services will remain operational for the rest of Monday, Nov. 18.

    The power disruption occurred shortly after 2 p.m., impacting systems across the University. While some power and systems have been restored, full recovery, including internet access, may take longer in certain areas.

    As a result, the Leddy Library, Toldo Lancer Centre, and CAW Student Centre will remain closed for the remainder of the day. Food services for students in residence are being redirected to Alumni Hall.

    Students and faculty are asked to follow the University of Windsor on social media for the latest updates.

