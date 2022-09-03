'I thought he was dead': One person in hospital after alleged attack in downtown Windsor

Windsor police responded to a report of a robbery in the downtown core on Saturday morning.

Witnesses said it involved an attack on a man who was looking through a garbage can on Pelisser Street.

”I was coming out of the parking garage and there was a fellow looking through the garbage and another fellow came across the street to ask him what he was doing,” said Linda Innes. “And all of a sudden he started beating the crap out of him. Kicking him and the guy fell to the ground.”

Officers were called to Pelissier Street and Park Street West around 11:39 a.m. Police tell CTV News they’re investigating an “altercation”.

Police have sectioned off the area between Park Street and University Avenue with tape.

Innes said she feared the alleged victim was dead.

“Just kicking them in the head and the guy never moved,” she said. “He just crouched out and was right at the curb so I thought he was dead at one point because he never moved.”

Windsor police were called to Pelissier Street and Park Street West in Windsor, Ont., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

She continued, “I was leaning on my horn and just praying somebody would come and yes, people came running and somebody called 911.”

Police on scene said one person had been taken to hospital by ambulance, but wouldn’t say if any arrests were made or reveal any further details while the investigation continued.

“I just hope that guy's okay,” Innes told CTV News. “They've got to do something about this. It's terrifying. It's terrible to watch something like this.”