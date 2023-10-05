Veltman trial, day 19: Crown to continue calling evidence

WARNING: The video and the details in this article may be disturbing to some viewers

The trial of Nathaniel Veltman continued Thursday for what Justice Renee Pomerance said would probably be an “extremely short day” in Windsor Superior court.

Veltman, 22, has admitted in court to striking a London, Ont. Muslim family with his pickup truck while they were out for a walk on June 6, 2023.

He is facing four counts of terror-motivated murder, and one count of attempted murder in connection to the deaths of the Afzaal family.

Four members of the family died, including father Salman, mother Madiha, 15-year-old daughter Yumna, and grandmother Talat. The lone survivor was a nine-year-old boy who was injured, and has since recovered. He is now living with relatives.

Veltman has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

On Wednesday, the jury learned about “The White Awakening,” a manifesto written by Veltman about one month before the June 6, 2021 attack.

In the manifesto, Veltman outlined his views on religion, democracy and ideology. CTV News Windsor made the decision to not report on offensive content contained in the manifesto.

He said he’s against multiculturalism and “mass immigration,” and believes there is a lot of “Muslim on white” crime, although he had no specific examples other than theories that had been debunked.

The jury also learned Veltman downloaded and viewed two videos of mass shootings and two other manifestos penned by mass shooters in two other countries.

CTV Windsor’s Michelle Maluske is live from the courtroom: