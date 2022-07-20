Vehicle impounded after driver caught going 108 km/hr on Huron Church Road
Vehicle impounded after driver caught going 108 km/hr on Huron Church Road
Windsor police stopped a driver on Huron Church Road going 108 kilometres per hour.
The speed limit in the zone is 60 km/hr.
The traffic unit pulled over the vehicle in the 2100 block of Huron Church Road on Tuesday.
The vehicle was impounded for 14 days and the licence was suspended for 30 days.
“The WPS Traffic Unit has been actively enforcing all HTA offences, especially those that put the community at the most risk, such as aggressive & distracted driving and stunt driving/speeding,” said a social media post from police.
Police say there’s also been a focus on excessive vehicle noise and unlicensed/uninsured vehicles.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Concerns as convoy-connected group establishes in Ottawa neighbourhood
Concerns are being raised about the United People of Canada, a self-described 'not-for-profit social enterprise organization' behind developments at a deconsecrated Ottawa church.
When Pope visits Canada, Indigenous people look for healing – and action
When Pope Francis travels to Canada, indigenous leaders and residential school survivors say, they are hoping for more than an apology: They want action.
Inflation may have peaked in June as gas prices soared: economists
Canada's inflation rate was up 8.1 per cent in June compared with a year ago, its largest yearly change since January 1983. The inflation rate in May was 7.7 per cent. Statistics Canada said price acceleration in June was largely the result of gas prices rising even faster.
Southern Alberta homeowners face massive cleanup, rebuild after devastating storm
Monday's devastating storm in southeast Alberta has some families facing the daunting task of rebuilding and putting the pieces of their lives back together after losing nearly all their possessions.
2 dead, 10 injured after truck crashes into multiple vehicles south of Montreal
Two people are dead and 10 others are injured after a multi-vehicle pile-up on the South Shore of Montreal.
How a misspelled name on a plane ticket ruined one family's trip
From waiting overnight at a passport office to missing their international flight to visit an ill relative, things have been a nightmare for one family from Woodstock, Ont.
How to know when it's time to quit your job
Sorting out when you should quit your job can be a daunting task. Personal development coach Hina Khan suggests reminding yourself that you are allowed to quit, and asking yourself what you want really want in your professional life when making the decision.
WestJet employees in Calgary and Vancouver back strike vote if deal can't be reached
The union representing more than 700 WestJet employees at airports in Calgary and Vancouver says they have voted to support a strike if they cannot reach a new contract with the airline.
Temperatures in some regions could hit 40 C amid Ontario, Quebec heat warnings
Heat warnings remain in effect for many parts of Ontario and Quebec Wednesday as temperatures could reach the high 30s, and potentially 40s, with the humidity.
Kitchener
-
Tornado watch in effect for northern Wellington County, toonie size hail possible
A tornado watch has been issued for northern Wellington County, including Mount Forest and Arthur.
-
Court date to argue Region of Waterloo's encampment eviction order set for November
The legal case for evicting residents at the Victoria Street and Weber Street encampment in Kitchener has begun.
-
Two people injured following crash in Brant County
Two people have suffered injuries after a crash in Brant County.
London
-
Tornado watch in effect for much of the region
Environment Canada has issued a Tornado watch for several regions in southern Ontario, including London-Middlesex.
-
Mom and six kids take cover as storm rips through their farm
It was a close call for a family in Lambton County as violent weather tore through their farm east of Wyoming, Ont. on Tuesday evening.
-
Fatal hit and run in Grey Highlands
One person has died and three others are injured after a group of pedestrians were struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in Grey Highlands, according to OPP.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Tornado watch issued for parts of Simcoe Muskoka
Environment Canada issued a tornado watch for parts of Simcoe County today, including Barrie and Collingwood.
-
Orillia looks to toughen penalties for leaving pets in a hot car
With a sizzling summer in the forecast, the City of Orillia is looking to toughen penalties for leaving a pet in a hot car.
-
Stormy weather forces postponement of Rotary Aqua Theatre reopening
The Grand Reopening of the Rotary Aqua Theatre has been postponed due to inclement weather.
Northern Ontario
-
Multiple vehicle crash in Chelmsford involving ambulance
Emergency crews are on scene directing traffic on Highway 144 at Edward Avenue in the Greater Sudbury community of Chelmsford on Wednesday morning after a multiple vehicle collision involving an ambulance.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect across northeastern Ont.
Conditions in northeastern Ontario are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and large hail, Environment Canada said Wednesday.
-
These are the strangest laws Ontario homeowners probably don't know about
Ontario is home to some of the strangest laws governing what homeowners can and cannot do with their properties.
Ottawa
-
Concerns as convoy-connected group establishes in Ottawa neighbourhood
Concerns are being raised about the United People of Canada, a self-described 'not-for-profit social enterprise organization' behind developments at a deconsecrated Ottawa church.
-
Inflation may have peaked in June as gas prices soared: economists
Canada's inflation rate was up 8.1 per cent in June compared with a year ago, its largest yearly change since January 1983. The inflation rate in May was 7.7 per cent. Statistics Canada said price acceleration in June was largely the result of gas prices rising even faster.
-
Three new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa as wastewater signal projected to rise
Three new deaths linked to COVID-19 have been reported in Ottawa as COVID-19 wastewater indicators approach record highs.
Toronto
-
Toronto police brace for 1,000-strong Hells Angels caravan
Toronto police say they have a 'robust' plan in place to monitor and minimize any disruptions to residents, businesses, and roadways caused by a Hells Angels memorial ride and gathering in Toronto’s east end on Thursday.
-
Doug Ford planning to give Toronto and Ottawa mayors 'veto' powers over councils
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he is planning to give the mayors of Toronto and Ottawa 'veto' powers over proposals made by their respective councils, but John Tory says he has received no firm details of any new power yet.
-
These are the strangest laws Ontario homeowners probably don't know about
Ontario is home to some of the strangest laws governing what homeowners can and cannot do with their properties.
Montreal
-
2 dead, 10 injured after truck crashes into multiple vehicles south of Montreal
Two people are dead and 10 others are injured after a multi-vehicle pile-up on the South Shore of Montreal.
-
Toddler in stroller killed after collision in Montreal North
Montreal police say a two-year-old girl has died after being struck by a vehicle.
-
Two school buses collide north of Montreal with nearly 90 children on board
A crash involving two school buses carrying 90 children and camp counsellors occurred on Highway 15 in the suburb of Boisbriand on Wednesday morning.
Atlantic
-
Motorcyclist, 17, dies from injuries after crash; Halifax police still looking for truck driver
A 17-year-old motorcyclist who was injured in a collision in Halifax earlier this week has since died and police are still looking for the other driver involved in the incident.
-
Ex-Mountie sticks by story denying responding to 2013 domestic attack by mass killer
A former Mountie is standing by his account that challenges testimony the RCMP failed to respond to a domestic violence call in 2013 involving the Nova Scotia mass shooter.
-
Nova Scotia mass killer accumulated cash through 'illegitimate or suspicious' means
The Nova Scotia mass killer used 'illegitimate or suspicious means' to amass cash and enjoy a lifestyle well beyond his reported $40,000 annual income, the inquiry into his 2020 murders has found.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Manitoba to start booking appointments for kids COVID-19 vaccine beginning July 25
The Manitoba government is expanding the COVID-19 vaccine for kids between the ages of six months old and four years.
-
Which parts of Manitoba got 100 mm in Tuesday’s storms?
Parts of Manitoba were hit with more than 100 millimetres (mm) of rain and winds as fast as 125 km/h in Tuesday’s thunderstorms.
-
Indigenous woman says she feels heard as accused priest has first court appearance
A First Nations woman says a 92-year-old priest accused of assaulting her when she was a student at a former residential school is a coward for not attending his first court appearance.
Calgary
-
Dog owners face 12 bylaw charges in fatal attack on Calgary senior
Two dog owners have been charged after their animals killed an 86-year-old woman in a northwest neighbourhood in June.
-
Man in critical condition after being pulled from Bow River near Harvie Pasasage
A man is in critical, life-threatening condition at the Foothills Medical Centre after being rescued from the Bow River.
-
Missing Calgary man Mike Langois last seen in Rundle: police
Calgary police say Mike St. Laurent Langois was last seen on Saturday, July 9.
Edmonton
-
Hinshaw to announce changes to COVID-19 data reporting Wednesday
A government release says Dr. Deena Hinshaw will announce changes to how the province reports COVID-19 data. Watch Hinshaw's announcement live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca at 3 p.m.
-
Fatal crash closes section of Highway 21 southeast of Edmonton
A crash on Highway 21 between Township Roads 470 and 474 northwest of Camrose Wednesday morning was fatal, RCMP say.
-
Southern Alberta homeowners face massive cleanup, rebuild after devastating storm
Monday's devastating storm in southeast Alberta has some families facing the daunting task of rebuilding and putting the pieces of their lives back together after losing nearly all their possessions.
Vancouver
-
Owners of empty homes in these 6 areas of B.C. are about to pay more
Owners of vacant properties are about to pay more in six parts of British Columbia.
-
20% of calls to B.C.'s overloaded 911 dispatchers believed to be accidental, pocket dials
A fifth of the calls made to B.C.'s 911 dispatchers are believed to be accidental, putting further strain on an already over-burdened system, the agency that runs the call centres says.
-
Hungry bears tear through B.C. cars with garbage, food left inside: photos
Conservation officers are warning B.C. residents and visitors to keep animal attractants out of their cars, saying they're "no match" for hungry bears.