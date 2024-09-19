WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Global procurement solution company launches Canadian operations in Windsor-Essex

    SERVEONE building in Tecumseh, Ont. seen on Sept. 19, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) SERVEONE building in Tecumseh, Ont. seen on Sept. 19, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    SERVEONE Canada, a global procurement solution company, has begun Canadian operations in Tecumseh.

    Its services are located at 5815 Outer Drive.

    According to a news release, the company provides diverse procurement solutions to clients from industrial parts to promotional materials with a primary focus on cost reduction and increasing the efficiency of the procurement management process.

    SERVEONE Canada has invested $2 million for the space and has hired 12 full-time employees.

    It chose Windsor-Essex to enhance its supply chain profile and increase the company’s access to the global market.

    Source: SERVEONE.

    Invest Windsor Essex began working with the company in April 2023, supporting its expansion.

    “We welcome SERVEONE Canada to Tecumseh and applaud their decision to locate in the highly sought-after employment area of our Oldcastle community,” said Gary McNamara, Mayor of Tecumseh.

    “At a time when every dollar counts, procurement specialists are a key support service that lend stability to industry. We wish them every success and thank them for choosing Tecumseh.”

