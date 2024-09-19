Ontario Arts Council recognized for support of Art Windsor-Essex

Art Windsor-Essex is recognizing the ongoing support received by the Ontario Arts Council.

Representatives of the board and staff at the council are attending AWE at Night event on Thursday.

“Thanks to the continued support of the Ontario Arts Council, Art Windsor-Essex is able to achieve its mission of harnessing the power of art to open minds and hearts to new ideas, perspectives and ways of thinking that inspire people to grow emotionally and intellectually. We thank the OAC and the Government of Ontario for believing in this mission and making it possible for AWE to continue to serve as a hub for creative activity and learning in this region,” says Jennifer Matotek, executive director, AWE.

Art Windsor-Essex is supported by the Public Art Galleries: Operating Grant offered by the Ontario Arts Council, an agency of the Government of Ontario, and the primary funder of the arts in the province.

“The Ontario Arts Council has been a proud supporter of Art Windsor-Essex for nearly 60 years, and AWE at Night is the perfect occasion to celebrate. That’s because it exemplifies how public art galleries can connect people, inspire change, and build stronger communities – all of which are vital to our province and our collective future,”says Simon Foster, board chair of the OAC.

With this support and with the support of its donors, Art Windsor-Essex can mount over 15 exhibitions, host over 300 public programs, and welcome over 13,000 visitors to the gallery annually.