Up to 50mm of rain predicted for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent
Rain collects at the side of the road in Windsor, Ont., on Sept. 2, 2015. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, August 12, 2019 1:47PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, August 12, 2019 1:49PM EDT
Bad news for a region already plagued by high water levels.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent .
The forecaster says there is significant rainfall possible Monday night.
A low pressure system tracking towards the Great Lakes may bring rain late Monday evening into Tuesday morning.
Rainfall amounts are expected in the 20-50 millimetre range. Some communities could see the rain accompanied by thunderstorms and may see in excess of 50 mm.
Environment Canada says there is model uncertainty as to the exact track of the low pressure system and therefore the axis of heaviest precipitation.
This statement may be upgraded to a rainfall warning later Monday afternoon.