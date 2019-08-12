

CTV Windsor





Bad news for a region already plagued by high water levels.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent .

The forecaster says there is significant rainfall possible Monday night.

A low pressure system tracking towards the Great Lakes may bring rain late Monday evening into Tuesday morning.

Rainfall amounts are expected in the 20-50 millimetre range. Some communities could see the rain accompanied by thunderstorms and may see in excess of 50 mm.

Environment Canada says there is model uncertainty as to the exact track of the low pressure system and therefore the axis of heaviest precipitation.

This statement may be upgraded to a rainfall warning later Monday afternoon.