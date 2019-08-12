

The Essex Region Conservation Authority is holding the first of four meetings on high water levels on Monday night.

The meetings are called High Water Information Sessions, and the first meeting is at 7:15 p.m. at the Atlas Tube Centre in Lakeshore.

There are three other meetings scheduled for this week.

• Tuesday, August 13, 6:30pm – 8:00pm - WFCU Centre – Collavino Hall (Windsor)

• Wednesday, August 14 – 6:30pm – 8pm – Vollmer Centre (LaSalle)

• Thursday, August 15 – 6:30pm – 8:00pm – Lakeside Park (Kingsville)

The meetings are intended to help residents prepare in the case of a flooding emergency.

Windsor-Essex has been under a long-term flood watch since May 30 due to record high water levels, and a flood watch remains in effect until the end of September.

Areas of concern are the low lying beach communities and shoreline areas along Lake St. Clair, the Detroit River, and Lake Erie -- including Pelee Island -- as well as low lying areas along the downstream reaches of major tributaries.

ERCA Watershed Management Services Director Tim Byrne says the high lake levels bring an elevated risk of flooding and erosion across the watershed, depending on wind speed and direction.