WINDSOR, ONT. -- City of Windsor officials say they are applauding the decision to move this year’s Ford Fireworks display off the Detroit River.

The fireworks will be set off on Aug. 31 at an undisclosed location and broadcast by a Detroit TV station. The traditional June fireworks were postponed due to COVID-19.

Windsorites will not be able to watch the fireworks from waterfront parks on the Canadian side of the river.

“The fireworks show is a fantastic tradition that ordinarily draws hundreds of thousands to the area,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens. “But, this is no ordinary year, so we appreciate the temptation to gather on the river has been removed and we encourage everyone to enjoy the show safely from home.”

Public Health officials continue to advise against congregating in large groups and maintain appropriate social distance to help reduce the risk of community spread of COVID-19.

The show is being broadcast on WDIV Channel 4 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Aug. 31.