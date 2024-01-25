Up to 25mm of rain predicted for Windsor-Essex

Environment Canada says heavy rainfall is possible for Windsor-Essex Thursday night into Friday morning.

A special weather statement has been issued as 15 to 25 mm of rain is predicted, with locally higher amounts possible. Ponding of water in poorly drained areas.

Rain is expected to move into southern Ontario tonight and taper off Friday. The rain may fall heavily at times. Localized flooding may occur in areas of poor drainage. The frozen ground will have a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall.

A special weather statement is also in place for the fog.

Environment Canada says near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring. Dense fog patches will persist over the area Thursday, although some fluctuations in visibility occurred through the afternoon hours.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.