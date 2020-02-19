WINDSOR, ONT -- Windsor fire crews were forced to switch tactics early Wednesday morning after being met with unsafe conditions in a house fire on Totten Street.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 5 a.m. for a reported house fire.

Firefighters were forced to use an exterior attack due to unsafe conditions within the house.

At this time there is no word on any possible injuries or cause, and the public is asked to avoid the area so crews can do their work.

Totten fire unsafe conditions in the structure crews switching to an exterior fire attic. *JL — Windsor Fire (@WindsorFire1) February 19, 2020

The fire in the 1500 block of Totten Street is the third residential fire in Windsor in less than 48 hours.

An early morning fire at an apartment on Tuesday left one woman dead.

Two residents were also treated on scene for minor smoke inhalation, but not transported to hospital.

Just a few hours later firefighters were called to a home in the Riverside area for an attic fire.