WINDSOR -- Firefighters are have put out a house fire in east Windsor.

Crews were called to 1112 Homedale Blvd. on Tuesday morning.

Fire in attic is out at 1112 Homedale Blvd. @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/O3AfstH8z2 — Melanie Borrelli (@MBorrelliCTV) February 18, 2020

The fire was in the attic of the home, but it was quickly extinguished.

The homeowner tells CTV News there were no injuries.

Damage is estimated at $75,000.

This was the second fire in east Windsor on Tuesday. A woman died in an apartment blaze on Erskine Street around 12:30 a.m.