Windsor firefighters put out attic fire in Riverside neighbourhood
Published Tuesday, February 18, 2020 7:47AM EST Last Updated Tuesday, February 18, 2020 11:28AM EST
Fire crews were called to 1112 Homedale Blvd. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR -- Firefighters are have put out a house fire in east Windsor.
Crews were called to 1112 Homedale Blvd. on Tuesday morning.
The fire was in the attic of the home, but it was quickly extinguished.
The homeowner tells CTV News there were no injuries.
Damage is estimated at $75,000.
This was the second fire in east Windsor on Tuesday. A woman died in an apartment blaze on Erskine Street around 12:30 a.m.