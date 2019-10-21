

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have arrested a second man wanted in relation to an armed robbery that occurred last week.

A 31-year-old Toronto man was wanted in regards to a robbery that occurred on October 15th at a home on Langlois Avenue.

Police arrested the man without incident on Friday October 18.

Officers were called to a home in the 900 block of Langlois Avenue for a report of a robbery on Tuesday October 15th around 6:45 a.m.

An investigation revealed that earlier in the morning, two adult male suspects were at the home with other people when an altercation broke out.

During the interaction inside the residence, a man was allegedly robbed at gunpoint by two men.

Police say a quantity of cash, jewelry and a cell phone was stolen from the victim.

There were no injuries reported, and no firearm has been found.

A 22-year-old man was arrested earlier and is facing charges.