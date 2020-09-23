WINDSOR, ONT. -- The University of Windsor will be investing an additional $700,000 into three scholarships and learning programs to offer financial relief to international students.

The university announced Wednesday the investment is aimed at relieving some financial strain experienced by international students impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The total investment into additional support for international students in 2020 is now more than $1.2 million.

“We know that international students have experienced difficulties as a result of the pandemic. From getting funds out of their home countries to the loss of part-time jobs, co-op placements, and other financial pressures” Chris Busch, associate vice president, enrolment management, said in a news release.

“Fortunately, our domestic students have been able to access specialized government funding to help at this difficult time, but international students do not have access to similar supports and continue to face disproportionate challenges to their financial security.”

The university says it is grateful to its donors who have “answered the call to action during this pandemic.” The recent addition of $100,000 in donations will help more international students receive financial assistance.

The newly announced supports include:

A needs-based scholarship of up to $2,500 available to all returning international students with demonstrated financial need. The scholarship expands on a newly established International Student Bursary;

On-campus faculty and departmental co-op placements for approximately 80 international students in course-based Masters programs; and,

Funding of 50 additional positions for International Students in the University’s Ignite Program, a paid, part-time, on-campus experiential learning program.

“International students bring a great deal to our campus and to our Windsor-Essex community through their knowledge, expertise, and creative activity,” said University of Windsor president and vice-chancellor Rob Gordon. “This investment will go a long way to ensuring that our students will continue to do their best work in our labs and classrooms without some of the financial worries they have been experiencing over the past six months.”

Gordon said much of the funding supports work-study programs which will offer learning opportunities and meet on-campus needs. Both international students and the university benefit from these programs.

“We see this as an ideal solution to a considerable challenged faced by our international students,” he said.