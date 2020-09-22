WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent Public Health says a student attending the University of Guelph’s Ridgetown Campus has tested positive for COVID-19.

The person lives outside of Chatham-Kent.

Ridgetown Campus is working with CK Public Health by providing contact information and support for students and staff who have been in contact with the case.

“The health and safety of our staff, students and community are top priorities at the University of Guelph’s Ridgetown campus,” says Ridgetown Campus director Ken McEwan.

CK Public Health officials say they have contacted all of those who were in close contact with the positive student. Public health has told these individuals to get tested for COVID-19 at their nearest testing location and to isolate at home.

“We have implemented a number of protocols to minimize the spread of COVID-19, including self-screening, self-monitoring, alternate delivery learning and cohort classroom organization, in addition to the safety measures recommended by Public Health,”adds McEwan. “I want to extend a personal thank you to our community -- both on and off-campus -- for your patience, cooperation and understanding during this unprecedented time.”