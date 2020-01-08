WINDSOR -- At least two University of Windsor students were on a Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed in Iran, according to the University of Windsor Students' Alliance.

UWSA president Jeremiah Bowers says he knows at least two students were from UWindsor and they are still confirming details.

Dozens of Canadians were among the 176 people killed when the plane crashed minutes after takeoff from Tehran's main airport, Ukraine's government said on Wednesday.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800, which was en route to Kyiv when it went down in a field, was carrying 63 Canadians, 82 Iranians, 11 Ukrainian passengers and crew, 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans and three Britons. There were no survivors, authorities said.

Ukrainian authorities initially said it appeared mechanical failure was to blame, but later walked that back, saying nothing had been ruled out.

Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said Wednesday he had been in touch with the government of Ukraine.

"Our hearts are with the loved ones of the victims, including many Canadians," he tweeted.

With files from The Canadian Press.